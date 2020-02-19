We wrote yesterday about a UK company announcing a new smartphone running Windows 10 on ARM.

Now the WC has revealed some more details on the Emperion Nebulus, the 6.19 inch device.

The company revealed that the device will run Windows 10 with their own UI, and will be powered by an overlocked Snapdragon 845 processor.

In addition, it will be able to run Android apps without an emulator, but also without needing to dual-boot. It is not clear how they will achieve this. The device will offer a desktop when connected to a monitor via USB-C.

The handset will be single-SIM, unlocked and offer 2 TB microSD expansion.

Most crucially however the device will not offer cellular phone calls, making it more a phone-shaped tablet than a phone.

The device will ship to the USA on request.

We have earlier heard it will offer a 2x 13MP Emperion OptiX™ camera system and a 6000 mAh battery.

Gallery

The handset is set for pre-order soon for £549.00 (€658.96), which may increase by £50 for regular orders.

Emperion does not even have a website yet, so it is unclear how serious the effort is.

Follow their twitter account here.