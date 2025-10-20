Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Understanding and monitoring disk activity in Windows 10 can be crucial for troubleshooting performance issues, identifying resource-intensive processes, and ensuring the overall health of your system. Many users seek a dedicated disk activity monitor indicator to keep a constant eye on their storage usage. While Windows 10 doesn’t offer a built-in tray icon specifically for disk activity, there are several effective methods and tools you can use to gain detailed insights into your disk’s performance.

This article explores various techniques and software solutions to help you monitor disk activity in Windows 10. We’ll cover built-in tools like Task Manager and Resource Monitor, as well as third-party applications that provide more granular control and visual indicators. By the end, you’ll have a comprehensive understanding of how to keep tabs on your disk’s performance and identify any potential bottlenecks.

How Can I Track Disk Usage on Windows 10?

Using Task Manager

Task Manager is a built-in Windows utility that provides a quick overview of your system’s performance, including disk activity. It’s a convenient way to see which processes are using the most disk resources.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Click on the “Performance” tab. Select “Disk” from the left-hand menu. Observe the graphs displaying disk usage, read speed, and write speed. Switch to the “Processes” tab to identify which applications are actively using the disk.

Task Manager offers a real-time view of disk activity, allowing you to identify processes that are heavily utilizing your storage. This can help you pinpoint the source of performance issues.

Key Features:

Real-time disk usage graphs.

Process-specific disk activity tracking.

Easy access through keyboard shortcut.

Pricing: Free (Built-in to Windows 10)

Leveraging Resource Monitor

Resource Monitor provides a more detailed view of disk activity compared to Task Manager. It allows you to see which processes are reading from or writing to specific files on your disk.

Open Task Manager ( Ctrl + Shift + Esc ). Click on the “Performance” tab. Click “Open Resource Monitor” at the bottom of the window. Select the “Disk” tab in Resource Monitor. Observe the processes with disk activity, disk I/O, and associated files.

Resource Monitor gives you a granular view of disk activity, helping you identify specific files being accessed and the processes responsible. This can be invaluable for troubleshooting performance bottlenecks.

Key Features:

Detailed process-level disk I/O information.

File-level disk activity tracking.

Real-time updates.

Pricing: Free (Built-in to Windows 10)

Several third-party applications offer advanced disk monitoring capabilities, often including visual indicators and more detailed performance metrics. Here are a couple of popular options:

#### CrystalDiskInfo

CrystalDiskInfo is a popular tool for monitoring the health and performance of your hard drives and SSDs. It provides detailed information about your drives, including temperature, S.M.A.R.T. attributes, and overall health status. While it doesn’t offer a constant disk activity indicator in the system tray, it provides comprehensive information that can help you identify potential issues.

CrystalDiskInfo is particularly useful for monitoring the health of your drives over time, allowing you to detect potential failures before they occur. It displays S.M.A.R.T. attributes, which are indicators of drive health, such as temperature, reallocated sectors, and power-on hours. By monitoring these attributes, you can identify potential problems and take proactive measures to prevent data loss.

Key Features:

S.M.A.R.T. attribute monitoring.

Drive temperature display.

Health status assessment.

Pricing: Free

#### Process Explorer

Process Explorer, a utility from Microsoft (formerly Sysinternals), offers a more in-depth view of running processes than Task Manager. It allows you to see which processes are accessing files on your disk, as well as other system resources. While it doesn’t provide a constant disk activity indicator, it’s a powerful tool for diagnosing performance issues.

Process Explorer provides a hierarchical view of processes, showing parent-child relationships and allowing you to identify the root cause of resource usage. It also integrates with VirusTotal, allowing you to quickly scan processes for malware. Its detailed process information and resource usage tracking make it a valuable tool for advanced users.

Key Features:

Detailed process information.

File access tracking.

Integration with VirusTotal.

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Task Manager Resource Monitor CrystalDiskInfo Process Explorer Disk Usage Graph Yes Yes No No Process I/O Yes Yes No Yes File Access No Yes No Yes Health Monitoring No No Yes No Pricing Free Free Free Free

Tips

Regularly monitor disk activity to identify potential performance bottlenecks.

Use Resource Monitor to pinpoint specific files and processes causing high disk usage.

Consider using third-party tools like CrystalDiskInfo for long-term drive health monitoring.

Close unnecessary applications and processes to reduce disk activity.

Defragment your hard drive regularly to improve performance (not applicable for SSDs).

Keep Tabs on Your Disk’s Performance

Monitoring disk activity in Windows 10 is essential for maintaining optimal system performance and identifying potential issues. By using the built-in tools like Task Manager and Resource Monitor, as well as third-party applications, you can gain valuable insights into your disk’s performance and take proactive measures to address any problems.

FAQ

How do I check disk usage in Windows 10?

You can check disk usage using Task Manager (Performance tab) or Resource Monitor (Disk tab).

What is causing high disk usage in Windows 10?

High disk usage can be caused by various factors, including running applications, background processes, malware, or disk fragmentation.

How can I reduce disk usage in Windows 10?

You can reduce disk usage by closing unnecessary applications, disabling startup programs, running a virus scan, and defragmenting your hard drive (if not an SSD).

Is 100% disk usage bad?

Sustained 100% disk usage can indicate a performance bottleneck and may slow down your system. It’s important to identify the cause and take steps to reduce it.

How often should I monitor my disk activity?

It’s a good practice to monitor disk activity periodically, especially if you notice performance issues. You can also set up alerts using third-party tools to notify you of high disk usage.

