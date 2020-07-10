monday.com announces integration with Microsoft Teams

This week, monday.com announced its integration within Microsoft Teams. With this integration, you can connect your monday.com boards to selected Microsoft teams channels and view them as tabs. Also, you can use the monday.com bot to receive notifications from your preferred boards.
Here’s what you can do with this new integration:
Within Teams, you can add any of your existing Monday.com boards you want to work on, or create a brand new one to manage and streamline all on-going projects and processes.
Search for relevant monday.com boards and items from within Teams’ conversations, and share them amongst your team to ensure everyone is aligned.
Create new items from within your Teams account, and receive notifications from your monday.com boards directly in Microsoft Teams.
Source: Monday.com