Mixer has launched a new Education category for those who want to learn or want to share their knowledge with others, all from the comfort of your own computer.

Regardless of whether you’re learning remotely due to imposed lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, whether you’re full of knowledge that you want to share with the world, the Education category is designed to help those who want to learn.

Teachers can always use Mixer’s low latency streams to teach classes over the web, but you don’t have to be a teacher to take advantage of the new Education feature. As long as you’re educated on a topic, feel free to share what you know!

And hey, once you’re done learning, you can just hop right over to a gaming stream and relax.

We've officially launched the Education category right here on Mixer so you can share your knowledge with your classes, friends, or the whole Community!



Check it out and call on your students with sub-second latency:

?????? https://t.co/CsJyGkhmuT pic.twitter.com/j1j0wyo8km — Mixer (@WatchMixer) March 24, 2020

You can find the Education hub on Mixer by following the link here. While it’s a little bare bones at the moment, we’re sure the knowledge will start rolling in soon enough.

It’s not just Mixer getting in on the remote learning action, though. Mojang recently released some of the company’s favourite lessons from Minecraft: Education Edition for free on the Minecraft Market, meaning anyone playing the Bedrock version of Minecraft can continue to keep their minds sharp.

Players can take part in interesting activities such as taking a tour of the International Space Station or exploring the inside of the human eyeball. They can also learn about fascinating topics like renewable energy, marine biology, Greek history, and more.

