The Season of Giving Sale 2019 is now on in Minecraft, giving players discounts on maps, skins, worlds, and more in the Minecraft Marketplace.

The sale runs from December 20th, 2019, until January 2nd, 2020. Along with sale prices, each day will have a select piece of content on sale for 75%.

A different piece will be on sale each day, kind of like Epic’s 12 Days of Free Games event, so be sure to check back in on the Season of Giving Sale regularly!

A special freebie will also be available to all Minecraft players on December 25th.

In related Minecraft news, Minecraft Bedrock is now officially available on PlayStation 4. That means that PlayStation 4 players can now enjoy playing with those on Xbox One, Windows 10, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android mobile devices, and even Gear VR.

PlayStation 4 players using the Bedrock edition of the game will also have access to the Minecraft Season of Giving Sale. Just be aware that the Minecraft Marketplace is called the Store on PlayStation 4 systems.

The Minecraft Marketplace (or Store) is unified across platforms, meaning that if you buy something like a skin on one platform, you’ll have it on all the others too.

Minecraft also topped YouTube’s Most Watched Games of 2019 list with over 100 billion total views. In comparison, Fortnite came in second, with 60.9 billion views.

The game has also gone from strength to strength in 2019, with major updates including character creation being revealed, Minecraft coming to Xbox Game Pass, and a Vatican priest creating a non-toxic Minecraft server to encourage peaceful play.

2019 also saw the game’s 10th birthday, the release of Microsoft’s first mobile AR game, Minecraft Earth, as its Early Access mode launched in 10 different countries – with potentially more to come, seeing as the year isn’t quite over yet! – and the return of Minecraft Classic to browsers everywhere.