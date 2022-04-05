Exploring the Minecraft world in daylight is a thrilling experience, but doing it at night with Avatar-like luminous details can instantly turn you into a night owl in this realm. Called “Luminous Night,” this Minecraft Dungeons’ second Seasonal Adventure will allow players to feast their eyes with marvelous, glowing sceneries starting on April 20.

Minecraft teased its audience with what it describes as “possibly (the) darkest” theme of the game. “The Dungeons team has inexplicably removed several light bulbs in the Mojang Studios offices, and it’s likely your fuse box’s next! While this sinister prank left us all in the dark for a while, we now know it was part of a much darker scheme (or maybe theme?) – a new update!” The post reads. Yet, the company says that this dark theme will be accompanied by luminous elements that can make the exploration more exciting.

The new update will include a newly designed Tower for the specific theme, giving gamers new floors and mysterious murals to marvel at. The place, however, isn’t the only one that will be given a new form in the Luminous Night update: Minecraft will also introduce a new adversary through wildfire, which, as Minecraft describes, “may prove too hot to handle for even the most seasoned adventurers!” In addition, Minecraft hints about presenting “terrifying Fiery Forge bosses” in the Luminous Night that could add to the challenges awaiting adventurers.

On the other hand, other details favoring the gamers in this new update are the rewards they can collect along the way.

‘Just like the previous season, there are plenty of new rewards to earn – rewards that look particularly stylish during the night,” the post reads. “Skins, capes, emotes, and flairs will light up your surroundings with a luminescent light, while new adorable pets such as the ministrosity and abomination will light the fire in your heart. You might also appreciate the new quality-of-life features coming, such as the highly anticipated storage chest that will bring order to your chaotic inventory.”

The release of the update is still two weeks away, so we might still be waiting for additional details about it. For more info about the anticipated Luminous Night Seasonal Adventure in the coming days, you can check the site of Minecraft Dungeons, which will also give other game-related news.