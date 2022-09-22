Minecraft-BBC Earth partnership brings new Frozen Planet II worlds to players

Microsoft is continuously using Minecraft to educate young learners about different relevant subjects. Now, the sandbox video game is once again focusing on environmental issues by partnering with BBC Earth to bring Frozen Planet II into the world of Minecraft: Education Edition.

“We’re excited to partner with BBC Studios in this unique venture – we’re bringing a whole new perspective to Minecraft and, collaborating with the great minds behind Frozen Planet II, a truly authentic experience of some of the most fascinating and important areas of our world,” said Allison Matthews, Head of Minecraft Education. “It’s never been more crucial to educate players everywhere about the effects of climate change and inspire a new generation of young people around sustainability. We believe it’s our responsibility to do so, and this partnership is the next big step in that direction.”

The result of the partnership will give players five new free worlds to explore, where gamers will encounter freezy landscapes and their inhabitants, such as chinstrap penguin, Lapland bumblebee, and polar bear. The first of these worlds is already available for download this September 21.

“One of the great things about the natural world is its power to engage and enthral viewers young and old,” stated Elizabeth White, Frozen Planet II series producer. “We are delighted to partner with Minecraft on this range of educational computer games which will enable children to interact with stories inspired by the series through gameplay, and learn more about the challenges of these habitats through the additional lesson content.”

It is just one of the things Microsoft is doing to use its platforms to contribute to the development of the education field. Earlier this week, the company announced its plans to expand digitized education globally through its Learning Passport project with UNICEF. The big tech also keeps introducing enhancements to Teams Education to further aid educators and students. In August, Teams for Education received an update featuring a new home page and the ability to now use iPad and Android tablets for Reading Progress assignments.