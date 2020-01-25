Microsoft’s Office Insider Build 200122 for Insiders on macOS brings updated header for email messages in Outlook and more

Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The new Build 200122 brings a new feature to Outlook alongside several important bug fixes and improvements. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
New feature
Mail: An updated and refreshed header for email messages!
Bug fixes
- Overall: improved stability and performance
- Overall: Outlook main window size can now be made smaller than before
- Calendar: Improved keyboard navigation within the Calendar module
- Calendar: Fixed bugs in the event compose form – location field to allow user-input custom locations to be saved correctly
- Calendar: Fixed bugs in the event compose recurrence editor
- Calendar: Timezone labels no longer disappear when start or end times are changed when creating events
- Calendar: Fix for correctly showing locations when in the scheduling assistant
- Compose: Improvements to compose header scrolling
- Message List : Fix for missing group headers when the message list is in a filtered view
- Person Card: Fix for the person card not showing up in certain scenarios
- Groups: Clicking on a group will now show the correct group card
Known issues
No known issues
Source: Microsoft
