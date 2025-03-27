Microsoft's new block on Windows 11 24H2 is caused by an audio bug

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has temporarily halted the Windows 11 24H2 update rollout due to known audio compatibility issues with specific devices. The problem happens on devices that have Dirac Audio with cridspapo.dll. This new block comes days after Microsoft removed another Windows 11 24H2 block related to Asphalt 8.

Users who attempted to install the update reported malfunctioning audio devices. Microsoft has implemented a safeguard hold to prevent affected systems from installing the update until a fix is developed.

To prevent you from encountering this audio issue, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices containing Dirac Audio with cridspapo.dll. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update channel until this issue is resolved.

This precautionary measure is being taken to maintain the system’s stability and a good user experience. Microsoft is actively trying to identify the reason for the audio issue and is collaborating with hardware partners to develop and test a fix. The company will withdraw the update block when the fix is confirmed and will share more information when available.

If you’ve seen this bug, Microsoft advises looking for official announcements and updates on the situation. Those who have already installed the 24H2 update and are experiencing audio issues can check Microsoft’s support pages for potential workarounds or guidance.