Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar deal with US defense for HoloLens is still on

Since 2018 Microsoft has been developing a version of the HoloLens 2 specifically for the US military. Called Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), the device replaced the Army’s own Heads-Up Display 3.0 effort to develop a sophisticated situational awareness tool soldiers can use to view key tactical information before their eyes. Early this year, Microsoft won a contract to deliver 120,000 military-adapted HoloLens augmented reality headsets worth as much as $21.88 billion over 10 years.

Yesterday, Janes reported that the US defense has paused the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program. Today, the US defense responded to the report that the program is still going on, but the operational testing that had been slated to occur in July of this year had been bumped to May 2022 “in order to further mature technologies”. The US defense also maintained that it is fully committed to its partnership with Microsoft to advance specific technologies to meet operational requirements and maximize warfighter impact.

“The Army conducted an Adversarial Electronic Warfare and Cybersecurity Test in September 2021 and plans to execute testing regularly throughout FY22. This decision allows the Army and Industry team to continue to enhance the IVAS technology platform ensuring Soldiers achieve overmatch in Multi-Domain Operations. The Army intends to continue developing and fielding this revolutionary, first-of-its-kind technology in FY22”, said David Patterson, PEO Soldier Director of Public Affairs.

PEO Soldier also released the following as significant developments in the IVAS program since its launch in 2020:

OCT / NOV 2020: Soldier Touchpoint 3 (STP 3) & Distinguished Visitor Days

DEC 2020: Rapid Fielding Decision

JAN 2021: Vehicle Integration VE2 – Stryker & Bradley

FEB 2021: Cold Weather Test

MAR 2021: Production Award

MAR 2021: Tropical Weather Test

APR 2021: Soldier Touchpoint 4 (STP 4)

JUL 2021: OT Entrance Criteria User Jury

SEP 2021: Vehicle Integration VE3 – Bradley

SEP 2021: Adversarial Electronic Warfare & Cybersecurity Test

MAY 2022: Operational Test (IOT)

SEP 2022: First Unit Equipped (FUE)

