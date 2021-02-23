It may not be the best time to look for a job on LinkedIn, as the company appears to be having a rare outage.

When you try and visit the site you are met by an attractive, but ultimately futile loading screen, and LinkedIn has tweeted that the service is having issues on both desktop and mobile.

Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience! — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) February 23, 2021

DownDetector suggests pretty much all of the USA is affected and that problems started around an hour ago.

Besides the tweet Microsoft has not issued any further statement yet.