Microsoft’s in-built VPN for Edge starts offering 15GB of free data for a month

Microsoft Edge Canary has an in-built VPN solution to help you stay anonymous while browsing the Web. But that does not mean you get unlimited access without spending a penny. However, Microsoft recently increased the amount of free data users will get in a month with the free VPN service.

When the in-built VPN solution launched, Microsoft offered 1GB of free data, but that number has now increased to 15GB per month. While 15GB seems very less for someone who uses a VPN daily for many purposes, it is enough for casual users. But it is not all good news.

According to XDA-Developers, the free 15GB of data will be available for the first month of use, after which users will be given the same 1GB of data per month. In short, the free 15GB of data is temporary and available as a 30-day free trial. However, Microsoft has not mentioned anywhere that the 15GB of data will be given as a one-time offer. If true, one objective behind this move could be to make people aware of its free VPN service inside Edge. Once more users get the hang of it, Microsoft might have an opportunity to launch an affordable VPN service.

To access the free VPN service on Edge, follow the below steps:

Go to Settings Click on Appearance Toggle the Secure network (VPN) button The secure network icon will now appear in the toolbar, and clicking on it will enable or disable the service

With all that said, it is important to remember that the in-built VPN service is still not available for everyone despite the fact that Microsoft first launched it in May. If you are running Microsoft Edge Canary, you might find an option to enable it by following the above steps. You can download the Microsoft Edge Canary browser from here.

Warning: You may not find the Secure network (VPN) button in the Edge Settings even after installing Edge Canary. This is because Microsoft is yet to roll out to every Edge Canary user.

If you use VPN, have you tried Microsoft’s built-in service in Edge? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section.

via Leopeva64-2