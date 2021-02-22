Microsoft’s Game Stack Live is back, you can register for it today

Microsoft’s Game Stack Live digital event is back this year. Microsoft claims that this will be the biggest Game Stack Live yet! During the event, you can learn about new tools and middleware, you can get up close and personal with Microsoft’s own game dev experts and more. You can enjoy sessions from Microsoft and Industry experts on topics such as:

Accessibility & Inclusion

Audio

Graphics

Multiplayer

Publishing & Production

Systems and Tools

You can register now by going to aka.ms/gamestacklive?.

Source: Microsoft