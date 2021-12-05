Microsoft’s Flowspace Pod has won the Red Dot Best of the Best design award for 2021. The Flowspace Pod has been designed by the Microsoft Office Envisioning Team and is designed for the hybrid workplace where employees split their time between working from home and working in the office.

The Flowspace Pod is aimed at offering a sanctuary for employees to focus and deep work for when workers need a break from their colleagues and need to engage in solo work time.

It does not enclose the worker completely but makes it clear to others that the user does not want to be disturbed, emphasised further by the adjustable side extensions. Covered in premium fabrics and festooned with colourful LED backlighting, the space features an ergonomic chair, with the massive tilting touch screen doing away with the need for a large desk covered in paper.

With the pandemic showing no sign of receding, and return to office continually being postponed, the Flowspace Pod is designed for the new normal, and would likely fit in just as well at home, where it can be difficult to maintain boundaries between your work and home life.

