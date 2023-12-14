Microsoft's Cloud Sovereignty is now available globally

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Today, Microsoft announced the general availability of its Cloud for Sovereignty solution across all Azure regions, offering governments a new option for cloud adoption while addressing key data residency, security, and compliance concerns.

Previously, government cloud adoption was often hindered by concerns about data privacy and regulatory compliance, leading to reliance on on-premises solutions or limited cloud utilization. Cloud for Sovereignty aims to bridge this gap by providing tools and services tailored to address government needs.

In easier words, imagine you’re running a bank, but instead of a vault for your important documents, you need secure cloud storage. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty is like that vault, but it’s specially built for governments and their sensitive data.

Governments often have strict rules about where their data can go and who can see it. Cloud for Sovereignty helps them keep their data safe within their country’s borders and only allows authorized people to access it. It’s like having a secure room within the cloud, with extra locks and alarms, just for their data.

Governments are already reaping the benefits. In the Netherlands, the National Cyber Security Center uses Cloud for Sovereignty to expedite innovation while maintaining strict data control.

