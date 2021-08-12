We reported a few weeks ago that Microsoft may be looking to copy the stunning design of the Apple Magic Keyboard for their next Surface Book, going by a new patent uncovered by WindowsUnited.

The patent, applied for on January 17, 2020 and published on July 22, 2021, shows a laptop that can convert from a normal clamshell appearance to a floating screen like the Magic Keyboard.

This of course had a large resemblance to the Apple Magic Keyboard + iPad combo.

Now Windows Central reports that the design may be real, as, according to their sources, Microsoft is working on a new Surface Book with a “non-detachable display” of around 14 inches.

The device will reportedly feature a beefier processor and graphics card, improved screen, and could come with a larger trackpad and updated Surface Pen with improved haptic feedback.

The device may be marketed as the Surface Book Pro or Surface Book Studio and will of course run Windows 11 out of the box.

If real, it should hit shelves sometime this Fall.

See the illustrations from the patent showing off the design below

Gallery

What do our readers think of the floating screen design? Let us know below.

via onMSFT