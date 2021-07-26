Microsoft may be looking to copy the stunning design of the Apple Magic Keyboard for their next Surface Book, going by a new patent uncovered by WindowsUnited.

The patent, applied for on January 17, 2020 and published on July 22, 2021, shows a laptop that can convert from a normal clamshell appearance to a floating screen like the Magic Keyboard.

The patent mainly focuses on the hinge design underneath the screen, which is designed to keep the screen stable, presumably so it could be touched without adjusting the angle.

A hinge of a computing device includes a primary support connecting a display to a stand. As the display rotates about the stand, the primary support slides along a friction strip, which stabilizes the display with respect to the stand. A stabilizer may connect the stand to the base or the stand to the display.

Interestingly none of the images that accompany the patent shows the screen lying flat, and it seems the hinge does not support an easel-like mode.

Gallery

What do our readers think of the floating screen design? Let us know below.