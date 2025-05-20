Microsoft's AI Agents Take Center Stage at Build 2025

by Abhijay Singh Rawat 

On May 19, 2025, during its Build developer conference in Seattle, Microsoft unveiled a comprehensive strategy centered on AI agents. These agents, capable of performing tasks autonomously, aim to transform how users interact with technology.

Central to this initiative is the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard developed by Anthropic. MCP facilitates seamless communication between AI agents and software applications, allowing for more integrated and efficient workflows.

Microsoft also introduced the Windows AI Foundry, a platform designed to support the development and deployment of AI models locally. This move empowers developers to build and run AI applications directly on Windows systems, enhancing performance and privacy.

In addition, Microsoft expanded its Azure AI Foundry, now offering over 1,900 models, including integrations with Elon Musk’s Grok 3 AI. This expansion provides developers with a broader array of tools to create sophisticated AI solutions.

The company also highlighted the evolution of GitHub Copilot into a more advanced coding assistant, capable of understanding context and providing more accurate code suggestions.

These announcements underscore Microsoft’s commitment to embedding AI deeply into its product ecosystem, aiming to enhance productivity and streamline operations across various sectors.

