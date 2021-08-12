Microsoft is working on a new feature for Microsoft Teams for Education which makes it easier to set up and run Parent and Teacher meetings.

The new Parent Connect feature would make it easier to connect and engage with the parents and guardians of their class using Teams chat.

All parent and guardian data is provisioned using School Data Sync, saving educators and IT staff valuable time.

School Data Sync is a free Microsoft tool that reads rosters from your School Information System and creates classes and groups for Microsoft Teams, Intune for Education, and third-party applications.

Parent Connect is currently in development and should be rolling out in October 2021.

via DrWindows