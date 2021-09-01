Microsoft announces general availability of Windows Server 2022

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Windows Server 2022. Windows Server 2022 comes with several security enhancements, File Server enhancements such as SMB Compression, ability to use cloud services with on-premises Windows Server 2022 by connecting with Azure Arc, support for 48TB of memory and 2,048 logical cores running on 64 physical sockets, and more. You can download the Windows Server 2022 container images from the links below.
- windows/nanoserver: Nano Server base OS image
- windows/servercore: Windows Server Core base OS image
- windows/server: Windows Server base OS image; new for this release.
Source: Microsoft
