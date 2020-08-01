Microsoft releases new Windows Insider program website

Microsoft recently announced the release of revamped Windows Insider program website. The new website is redesigned to be more user-friendly and accessible. Microsoft mentioned that this new Windows Insider website will be your one-stop shop to learn everything about the program.

The Windows Insider Program is a community of millions of Windows’ biggest fans who get to be the first to see what’s next. Windows Insiders run previews of the platform, called Windows 10 Insider Preview Builds, then give feedback and engage directly with Windows engineers to help shape the future of Windows.

You can visit the Windows Insider program website to learn about the latest Windows 10 build available in different channels, links to register for the program and more.

For now, the new website is only available in en-us, English. Microsoft is planning to release the website in other languages in early 2021. You can check out the new Windows Insider program website here.