Windows developers can learn how to refresh their existing and new apps with WinUI and Fluent Design

The Windows UI Library (commonly known as WinUI) is an UX framework for both Windows desktop and UWP applications. WinUI is based on Fluent Design System and offers consistent, intuitive, and accessible experiences. During the App Development Community Stand up tomorrow, Microsoft’s Kevin Gallo will demonstrate how Windows developers can refresh their existing and new apps with the Fluent design system and WinUI.

You can join the community stand up on August 10, at 9am PT.

Source: Microsoft