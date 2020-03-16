Microsoft Windows 10 now running on 1 billion monthly active devices

2 years later than predicted, Microsoft may have finally reached its goal of 1 billion Windows 10 users. Microsoft today officially announced that Windows 10 is now running on 1 billion monthly active devices.

Microsoft last announced 900 million Windows 10 users in September 2019, and since then the PC market has seen a significant bump due to the end of life of Windows 10, and Microsoft has reported strong sales of Windows 10 to both OEMs and companies. In the last 6 months, Windows 10 had 100 million new monthly active devices, taking the total to 1 billion.

Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search & Devices at Microsoft, commented the following regarding Windows 10’s big milestone.

From pioneering seamless touch and pen experiences, to enabling biometric log-in with Windows Hello, and with experiences like the Your Phone app, enabling Android users to connect their phone to their PC—we strive to meet people where they are. And this innovation continues, bringing Windows to the cloud to make Windows 10 through Azure and virtual machines available on nearly every platform, from Mac to iOS or even Chromebooks. We will strive to make Windows the most accessible operating system on the planet regardless of where our users are, or what device they are on. Reaching a billion people with Windows 10 is just the beginning. We will invest in Windows not only within Windows 10 for PCs but also across many other Windows editions, serving diverse customer needs including Windows IoT, Windows 10 Teams edition for Surface Hub, Windows Server, Windows Mixed Reality on HoloLens, Windows 10 in S mode, Windows 10X and more.

Source: Microsoft