Microsoft will not be attending CES 2022 in-person

CES 2022 is right around the corner. In the past few days, several tech companies including Google, Lenovo, Intel, Amazon, and Meta have announced that they won’t be attending CES in person due to the current COVID environment. Last night, Microsoft joined these companies by announcing its decision to pull out of CES 2022. Microsoft won’t be participating in-person, but it will go ahead with its digital plans.

The health and well-being of our employees is our ultimate priority. After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022. We will continue with our digital CES plans on both the Microsoft Partner Innovation Experience and Automotive Press Kit, where we’ll highlight our partners’ newest devices, solutions, and innovations. We look forward to continuing to participate remotely.