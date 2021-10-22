Microsoft Whiteboard is the company’s collaborative digital canvas in Microsoft 365, designed to make meetings more effective and learning more engaging.

Microsoft Whiteboard provides a freeform, intelligent canvas where you and your team can ideate, create, and collaborate visually via the cloud.

Last month the company promised a new unified experience for Windows and iOS, saying:

The new Whiteboard provides a single unified user experience for all our customers across all devices, operating systems, and platforms. We’re rolling out an update to our native apps on Windows and iOS. This update will happen automatically and will provide you with all the new Whiteboard features from templates, shapes and reactions, to inking improvements, and more.

Today the app has been updated in the Microsoft Store to version 21.11004 .108.0 with the following changelog:

New interface and functionality – Microsoft Whiteboard has been updated to offer a new unified experience for all devices, from large screens to mobile phones. We’ve introduced new and highly anticipated features in the web app, Android app, and Teams app, and there will be more to come.

The updated app can be downloaded from the Store here.

via WBI