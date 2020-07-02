Microsoft Whiteboard for iOS has received an update today. Taking the app Version 20.10615.0.5289, the update has introduced no new features, but it brings improvements and a fix for the app crash issue.

With the version of the Whiteboard app installed on your iOS device, you’ll enjoy improved Conditional Access support for login, invite, opening boards, and sync. You’ll also see a new error message when trying to login with a work account without having the Microsoft Authenticator app. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Improved Conditional Access support for login, invite, opening boards, and sync. New error message when trying to login with a work account without having the Microsoft Authenticator app installed. Fixed crash at login when a PIN is required. General bug fixes and improvements.

Recently, Microsoft also added support for hyperlinks in the iOS Microsoft Whiteboard app. The feature will automatically generate a thumbnail based on the link you paste.

You can download and install the Microsoft Whiteboard app on your iOS device from the below link, or you can head over to App Store and search for the app. If you’re not interested in the iOS app, you can also check out the Microsoft Whiteboard web app and it’s available across devices.