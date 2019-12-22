Microsoft Whiteboard for iOS updated with improved inking experience and more

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for Whiteboard app in Apple App Store. This Version 19.11125.0 update comes with improved inking experience.

Based on the user feedback, Microsoft has made changes to the pen size. The smallest pen size is now thinner, making it easier to write small. And the Highlighter sizes are now thicker, allowing you to easily highlight your notes. This update comes with Ink beautification improvements for several languages including German, Spanish, and Dutch. Whiteboard now comes with new ink color picker. You can select some ink and tap the color palette button to change the ink color.

Finally, this update also includes several bug fixes and minor improvements.

You can download the updated app here from App Store.