Microsoft wants to 2020 to mark the end of new 32bit PCs

The world is changing massively in 2020, and this year Microsoft also wants to mark the end of new 32bit PCs, as the company updates their minimum requirements for Windows 10 version 2004 to 64bit processors.

Microsoft writes:

Beginning with Windows 10, version 2004, all new Windows 10 systems will be required to use 64-bit builds and Microsoft will no longer release 32-bit builds for OEM distribution. This does not impact 32-bit customer systems that are manufactured with earlier versions of Windows 10; Microsoft remains committed to providing feature and security updates on these devices, including continued 32-bit media availability in non-OEM channels to support various upgrade installation scenarios.

As the note states, this will not affect existing 32bit PCs, but the change does make it a legacy platform which I am sure Microsoft hopes will fade very rapidly.

We wish Microsoft could make the same simple change with RAM, with Microsoft likely being the only high-end PC maker who still ships devices with 4GB RAM.

Via Neowin