Microsoft and Verizon announce the availability of an on-premises, private edge compute solution

Last year, Microsoft and Verizon announced partnership to offer private 5G mobile edge computing. Verizon’s on-site 5G Edge network along with Azure edge services can enable ultra-low latency applications for real-time data analysis and delivery. Yesterday, Microsoft and Verizon announced the availability of an on-premises, private edge compute solution based on Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge.

“Our partnership with Microsoft brings 5G Edge to enterprises, dropping latency at the edge, helping critical, performance-impacting applications respond more quickly and efficiently,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business. “5G is ushering in next-generation business applications, from core connectivity to real-time edge compute and new applications and solutions that take advantage of AI transforming nearly every industry.”

“Business innovation demands powerful technology solutions and central to this is the intersection between the network and edge” said Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president Azure for Operators at Microsoft. “Through our partnership with Verizon, we are providing customers with powerful compute and storage service capabilities at the edge of customers’ networks, enabling robust application experiences with increased security.”

Verizon 5G Edge is available in following cities:

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Las Vegas

Miami

New York City

Phoenix

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Washington, DC

Source: Verizon