Microsoft has released 23 new themes for its Edge browser to the Edge extension store.

The themes replace the background on your New Tab Page and also changes the tab bar and toolbar appearance.

The wallpapers have a general Games theme, including images from, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Halo and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The full list includes:

  1. Wonder Woman 1984 Theme
  2. Halo
  3. Wandering Fields
  4. Satin Stacks
  5. Halo – Alpha Halo
  6. Fortune Island – Forza Horizon 4 theme
  7. The Forest -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme
  8. Swallow’s Nest -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme
  9. Verdant Views
  10. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Twilight Vista
  11. Steampunk Omen – Gears Tactics theme
  12. Spirit Willow -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme
  13. Howl –
  14. Winter Horizon
  15. Ships of Fortune
  16. Halo – Arrival
  17. Gold Hoarder
  18. The Mist -Sea of Thieves theme
  19. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Ocean Flight
  20. Grounded -Ground War
  21. Halo- Ghosts of Reach
  22. The Megalodon
  23. Gears x Luke Preece -Gears 5 theme
  24. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Mt. Fuji
To install the theme, head to the Microsoft Edge Add-ons – Themes page, and click the Get and then Add  Theme button.

via TechDows

Comments