Microsoft has released 23 new themes for its Edge browser to the Edge extension store.

The themes replace the background on your New Tab Page and also changes the tab bar and toolbar appearance.

The wallpapers have a general Games theme, including images from, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Halo and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The full list includes:

Wonder Woman 1984 Theme Halo Wandering Fields Satin Stacks Halo – Alpha Halo Fortune Island – Forza Horizon 4 theme The Forest -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme Swallow’s Nest -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme Verdant Views Microsoft Flight Simulator – Twilight Vista Steampunk Omen – Gears Tactics theme Spirit Willow -Ori and Will of the Wisps theme Howl – Winter Horizon Ships of Fortune Halo – Arrival Gold Hoarder The Mist -Sea of Thieves theme Microsoft Flight Simulator – Ocean Flight Grounded -Ground War Halo- Ghosts of Reach The Megalodon Gears x Luke Preece -Gears 5 theme Microsoft Flight Simulator – Mt. Fuji

To install the theme, head to the Microsoft Edge Add-ons – Themes page, and click the Get and then Add Theme button.

via TechDows