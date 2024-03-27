Microsoft updates Xbox rewards program with weekly console bonus

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has implemented a new program within the Xbox Rewards Hub called the Weekly Console Bonus. This program allows users to earn points by playing Xbox games.

To earn weekly console bonus points, users must play any Xbox game for at least a few seconds on five separate days within a week. Completing the weekly challenge will earn users 250 points. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive an additional 25 points, totaling 275 points upon completion. WindowsReport first saw it.

It is possible that there could be a delay in registering your activity. You might need to wait for several hours or even a day before your playtime is reflected in the program.

The program’s functionality with games played through the Game Pass app is not entirely confirmed. Some users have reported that playing games directly on the console guarantees point registration.

Automatic point redemption may not be available. Users may need to revisit the Rewards Hub after 6-12 hours to claim their earned points. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, including Xbox Gift Cards and sweepstakes entries.

The program is currently being rolled out and may not be available to all users.

Online discussions indicate that the Weekly Console Bonus is not yet available in all regions, with users in the UK reporting its absence.

It is important to note that these are user observations and not confirmed limitations of the program.