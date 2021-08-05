Microsoft to retire OneNote for Windows 10 app

Right now, Microsoft has two different OneNote apps for Windows devices, the OneNote app installed with Office and the OneNote for Windows 10 app available in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft has now announced that it will unify both the apps to create a single OneNote app that will deliver great note taking experience on Windows. As a result, the current OneNote for Windows 10 app will be retired in the future. The OneNote app which is part of Office suite will get a visual refresh, the latest Microsoft pen and ink improvements and a new navigational UI layout option.

The OneNote app will get new features and key existing features currently unique to OneNote for Windows 10.

OneNote for Windows 10 users will get an in-app invitation to update to the OneNote app. We anticipate invitations to start in the second half of 2022. We will have a future announcement dedicated to IT pros that will detail the available controls over the timing and experience of updating users to the OneNote app.

If you are using OneNote for Windows 10 app today, you will be able to migrate to the updated OneNote app in the future. All notebooks you have today in OneNote and OneNote for Windows 10 will continue to work in the updated app.

Source: Microsoft