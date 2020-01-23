Microsoft to open a new cloud datacenter region in Israel

Microsoft has cloud infrastructure in 55 cloud regions in 21 countries. Microsoft expanding the number to 56 by announcing its first cloud region in Israel. Microsoft’s new cloud datacenter region in Israel is expected to be available starting with Azure in 2021. Microsoft Office 365 will be available later on. This new Israel datacenter region will help Microsoft’s local customers meet data residency requirements to store data within Israel. Public sector entities, large organizations, and small and medium enterprises in Israel will benefit from this expansion.

“When I speak to customers across EMEA, it is clear that the power of the cloud is essential for their competitiveness,” said Michel van der Bel, President, Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa. “We have made significant infrastructure investments in the region and with this announcement, our planned region in Israel will join a growing number of EMEA markets recently made available including Germany, Norway, South Africa and Switzerland. Offering Microsoft Azure and Office 365 from a datacenter region in Israel forms a key part of our investment and involvement in the startup nation, as infrastructure is an essential building block for the tech intensity that public sector entities and businesses need to embrace.”

“Microsoft has made a strategic decision to invest in the Israeli market. This investment marks an extremely important milestone in the company’s engagement with the startup nation, as we recently marked the 30th anniversary of our presence in the country. Public sector entities, enterprise companies and developers will have access to scalable, highly available, and resilient cloud services to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. This will help them better engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations, and transform products and services from the new cloud region in Israel. Microsoft Israel is partnering with those organizations to ensure their success on their digital transformation journey,” said Ronit Atad, General Manager, Microsoft Israel said.

Source: Microsoft