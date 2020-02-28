The much-hyped WCOS, short for Windows Core OS, is currently being developed for “next-gen” Windows devices such as Surface Neo. While we don’t know much about WCOS as of yet, new job opening on the official Microsoft website reveals an important feature that Microsoft is planning to develop for WCOS.

According to the new job opening, Microsoft is working on the integration of Mixed Reality with WCOS and the company is looking for experienced as well as skilled Computer Science engineers to join the development team. This should not come as a surprise because we already reported that Microsoft’s WCOS will power future HoloLens devices.

Apart from the fact that WCOS will power HoloLens, we don’t exactly know what are the benefits of integrating Mixed Reality with WCOS, but it’ll surely empower manufacturers to bring various types of devices that focus on Mixed Reality. “The Mixed Reality Composition team is working on innovative technologies related to integration of Mixed Reality with the Windows Core OS and enabling new devices and features to let your applications work in your reality,” the description of the job opening reads.

We are looking for an experienced engineer to help enabling new and exciting Mixed Reality scenarios. The Mixed Reality Composition team is working on innovative technologies related to integration of Mixed Reality with the Windows Core OS and enabling new devices and features to let your applications work in your reality. You will constantly be faced with complex problems and challenges and will have to make decisions based on telemetry and user feedback. You will work in code ranging from kernel components all the way to application frameworks and Windows Shell. Power, performance, no regressions, high quality code will always be among the top metrics. As a developer on the Mixed Reality Shell team, you will deliver experiences that help people and organizations do more and do it better with Mixed Reality than without. You will manifest and exercise software application architectures for a new wave of computing where applications are implicitly sharable and collaborative. You will enable multiple developer personas, such as web, enterprise and game developers, by producing and consuming the same systems for first- and third- party developers.

Apart from HoloLens, the Windows Core OS is also going to be the foundation for software powering Microsoft’s gaming console – the Xbox. We could hear more about WCOS at Microsoft’s annual developer conference, BUILD 2020, which will take place in Seattle from May 19 to May 21.

via thewincentral