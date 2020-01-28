While Microsoft hasn’t officially announced anything about it, it is an open secret that Windows Core OS is being prepared for next-gen Microsoft devices – in particular, the Surface Neo and other folding PCs that run Windows 10 X.

Today, however, a post from LinkedIn revealed that Microsoft may also be planning to use the kernel for future versions of everyone’s favourite Microsoft gaming console – the Xbox.

As spotted by Windows Latest, a LinkedIn page from Microsoft has appeared that contains several references to the mysterious operating system. The LinkedIn page has an entry that reads as follows:

“On the team building Windows Core OS: the foundation for future iterations of Windows 10, Windows Mixed Reality (HoloLens), and Xbox system software. Currently working on Windows 10X, the operating system for dual-screen PCs like the Surface Neo – available holiday 2020.“

The Xbox One family of consoles currently use the aptly named Xbox OS, which uses the Microsoft Hyper-V virtual machine monitor and contains separate operating systems for different games and applications. This OS is updated monthly and has had a Windows 10-based core since November 2015.

Windows Core OS is, of course, a modular, processor-agnostic Windows kernel designed to be paired with so-called Composable Shells, though it seems the majority of those – such as the Andromeda smartphone shell and Polaris desktop shell – have ended up being cancelled.

The Xbox shell may be the rumoured GameCore, which Thurrott.com states is the “the evolution of the UWP platform and is going to help Microsoft eventually start building container-based apps. GameCore will make it significantly easier for developers to utilize Xbox services on both PC and the Xbox and should provide for higher levels of performance with lower-level system access and control of hardware assets.”

Assuming that Microsoft is planning on using Windows Core OS as a common OS across all of its products, it looks likely that future Xbox consoles – perhaps even starting with the Xbox Series X – would run using a Windows Core OS-based core.

Windows Core OS devices, of course, have unfortunately had a rather cursed development, plagued with multiple delays thanks to what appears to be slow development of the operating system. Hopefully, Microsoft will have better luck with a much more locked down device such as a gaming console.

What’s your opinion on Windows Core OS? Let us know in the comments below.