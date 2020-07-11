Microsoft to drop support for PHP on Windows

Microsoft recently announced that it will drop support for PHP on Windows. PHP is supported on Windows starting with Windows Vista. Right now, Microsoft supports PHP with development and build efforts for PHP 7.3, and PHP 7.4. Microsoft is also helping with security fixes of PHP 7.2 on Windows. With the next major PHP release, PHP 8.0, Microsoft is dropping the support on Windows.

Dale Hirt, project manager for PHP inside Microsoft, provided the following information today.

We know that the current cadence is 2 years from release for bug fixes, and 1 year after that for security fixes. This means that PHP 7.2 will be going out of support in November. PHP 7.3 will be going into security fix mode only in November. PHP 7.4 will continue to have another year of bug fix and then one year of security fixes. We are committed to maintaining development and building of PHP on Windows for 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4 as long as they are officially supported. We are not, however, going to be supporting PHP for Windows in any capacity for version 8.0 and beyond.

Going forward, If you want to run the latest PHP version on Windows, you need to make use of WSL and run PHP inside the Linux environment.

Source: Microsoft