Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.26.2009.2006, the update adds a few new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

With the latest version of the Microsoft To Do app installed, you’ll be able to easily bulk and add tasks from any category in the My Day Suggestion pane to My Day. The update also includes “Today” section in My Day Suggestions pane for tasks that are due today, the ability to personalize your notification settings for each account, general bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

You can now easily bulk add tasks from any category in the My Day Suggestions pane to My Day with our new UI improvements.

We’ve also created a new bucket called “Today” in the My Day Suggestions pane for tasks that are due today.

Personalize your notification settings for each account during multi-account usage of the application.

Bug fixes leading to improvements in search experience and reminders functionality.

Microsoft To Do also lets you share tasks with your organization’s front-line workers as the app now supports tasks coming from the Front-Line Worker (FLW) flow of Planner. You can add FLW tasks to My Day along with your other tasks and organize your day better.

You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from the below link. Alternatively, you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.