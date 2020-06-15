Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.19.2005.29001, the update brings a couple of new features along with bug fixes.

The new Microsoft To Do update makes it easier for the users to share tasks with your organization’s front-line workers as the app now supports tasks coming from the Front-Line Worker (FLW) flow of Planner. You can add FLW tasks to My Day along with your other tasks and organize your day better. However, it’s worth noting that FLW tasks are read-only, meaning users cannot edit the tasks. you can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Voila! Sharing tasks with your organization’s front-line workers is easier than ever. We now support tasks coming from the Front-Line Worker (FLW) flow of Planner.

FLW tasks will show up as read-only tasks and cannot be edited by the user. You can also add FLW tasks to My Day along with your other tasks and organize your day better!

We made a few accessibility fixes to the narrator announcements during step deletion and removal of currently applied sorting.

