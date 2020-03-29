Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.14.2003.27002, the update brings an important new feature that lets you add tasks to the top. With the latest update installed, you can also move the starred tasks to the top. Moreover, it comes with a number of accessibility fixes. You can see the changelog below.

Changelog

You asked, and we listened. You can now add new tasks to the top! But that’s not all, starred tasks can now move to the top too. Set your preference in settings.

We made a number of accessibility fixes including announcing the removal of due dates, recurring tasks and reminders.

The ability to add tasks and starred tasks to the top has recently been rolled out to Microsoft To Do for iOS. These useful new features are now available for Windows 10 users too. So, if you’re using the To Do app on a Windows 10 PC, you can download update right now.

You can download and install Microsoft To Do app on your Windows 10 PC from here, or you can click on the below link.