Microsoft Teams will soon get Call Merge feature

by Pradeep

 

microsoft teams for life

Microsoft Teams users will get the Call Merge feature next month. This upcoming Call Merge feature will allow Microsoft users to merge their active unheld 1-1 call into another 1-1 call or another group call. This feature will work with both Microsoft Teams VOIP calls and PSTN calls.

On a related note, Microsoft recently announced the roll-out of Microsoft Teams and Skype interoperability.

  • Teams users can search for and start a one-on-one text-only conversation or an audio/video call with a Skype user.
  • Skype users can search for and start a one-on-one text-only conversation or an audio/video call with a Teams user.

This Teams and Skype interoperability feature is now available on the desktop, web, and mobile for both Teams and Skype.

Source: Microsoft

via: WindowsClub

