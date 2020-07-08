Microsoft Teams improves video meetings with the new Dynamic view feature

Along with the exciting new Together mode meeting experience, Microsoft today announced the new dynamic view feature for traditional video meetings experience. This feature allows users to have more control over how they experience video meetings. Dynamic view makes uses of AI to optimize shared content and video participants. Users can also change the meeting view based on their needs.

As you can see from the GIF above, video participants will be given prominent space and the audio participants will be listed on the new side panel. Users can also pin certain participants to their meetings view based on their preferences.

Source: Microsoft