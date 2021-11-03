At Ignite 2021, Microsoft announced several new capabilities and enhancements coming to Microsoft Teams. One of the most interesting is that corporate Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to chat with personal account users.

Microsoft says they will extend collaboration support by enabling Teams users to chat with team members outside their work network with a Teams personal account. Company accounts can invite any a Teams user to chat using an email address or phone number and remain within the security and compliance policies of boundaries of their organization.

Notable Personal users will not be able to initiate a chat with corporate users.

Microsoft is of course pushing Teams for Personal use in Windows 11, and we can imagine more Windows users may suddenly find a chat invite popping up in their task bar.

This feature will be available by the end of 2021.

via DrWindows