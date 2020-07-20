In an effort to make it easier for the users to join meetings using multiple screens, Microsoft is currently working on dual-screen support for Microsoft Teams. The feature will provide Teams users with dual-front-of-room screens support on collaboration bars(via TWC).

The upcoming new feature is going to be handy in a situation where you need to not only join in a meeting but also participate in a collaborative Whiteboard session. And if that’s the case, all you’ll need to do is that you’ll require a touch screen display and you’ll need to attach it to your main device. The dual-screen support for Microsoft Teams is currently in the developmental phase and will be rolling out to the users in December, according to the details the company shared in its Microsoft 365 Roadmap page.

Dual-screen support for Microsoft Teams is a feature that users have been asking for quite some time now. And responding to user feedback requesting Microsoft to add the dual-screen support, Microsoft said, “Thanks for providing the feedback. This feature is in our backlog. We’ll update when we have more details to share.”

Microsoft is also working on several other exciting new features for Microsoft Teams. Besides dual-screen support, the company is also working on improved file sharing for Teams. The collaboration tool will also get support for Cortana and what’s even more exciting is that you’ll see Microsoft launching Teams Display with Cortana later this year. Live transcripts, Chat bubbles, Live Reactions, and several other important new features are also going to be added to Microsoft Teams in the coming days.