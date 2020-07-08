Microsoft Teams displays with Cortana will be available later this year

Microsoft today announced Microsoft Teams display, a new category of all-in-one dedicated Teams devices that come with n touchscreen and Cortana for hands-free experience.

With natural language, users can ask Cortana to effortlessly join and present in meetings, dictate replies to a Teams chat, and more. These devices seamlessly integrate with your PC, providing easy access to Teams chat, meetings, calling, calendar, and files.

The Lenovo ThinkSmart View is the first Microsoft Teams display and you can order it here at Microsoft Store. Yealink will also release a Microsoft Teams display this year.

The ThinkSmart View is designed for Microsoft Teams and features an 8-inch touch screen, full-range speakers, a camera, and microphones. It also pairs with the ThinkPad X1 ANC Bluetooth Headset and for downtime features a physical privacy switch. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 chipset, the Echo Show-like device is meant for individual spaces, from an office to a home office, and retails for $349 or $449 when bundled with the Bluetooth headset.

Microsoft announced that Teams displays with Cortana will be available in the U.S. starting later this year.

Source: Microsoft