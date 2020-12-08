Microsoft launches new Teams Public Preview channel

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today announced some new changes in how organizations can preview upcoming Microsoft Teams features. First, Microsoft Teams is adopting pre-release channel names like Office and Windows Insider programs. Second, Microsoft launches the new Teams Public Preview channel. Microsoft Teams Public Preview channel is for organizations who want to evaluate a feature or developers who want to build a solution before broader deployment.

You can learn about how to join Public Preview channel here.

Source: Microsoft

