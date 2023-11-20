Microsoft Teams plans to unveil voice isolation feature to eliminate background noise

Microsoft has announced a new feature for Microsoft Teams that will use AI to eliminate background noise during calls and meetings. The feature, called Voice isolation, is designed to help users communicate more clearly and efficiently in noisy environments.

Voice isolation uses deep learning, speech services, and advanced audio processing technology to identify and suppress background noise. The feature also uses the user’s voice profile to ensure that only their voice is transmitted.

Voice isolation enhances audio clarity, reduces distractions, and improves focus and concentration during meetings. This leads to a more productive and efficient work environment, improves collaboration and teamwork, and enhances the accessibility of Microsoft Teams.

Voice isolation is scheduled to roll out in January 2024. It will be available on Desktop platforms and for GCC and Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant) cloud instances. The feature will be rolled out in phases, including Targeted Release (Select People), Targeted Release (Entire Organization), and General Availability.