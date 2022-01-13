Microsoft announces availability of Teams Phone with Calling Plan in 33 markets

Last year, Microsoft announced Teams Phone with Calling Plan, an all-in-one communication solution that helps SMBs reduce costs and simplify operations. It brings together calling, chat, meetings, and collaboration into a single app, enabling users to make phone calls from anywhere, on any device—including computers, smart phones, desk phones, and meeting rooms.

Today, Microsoft announced that Teams Phone with Calling Plan is now available for purchase via partners in 31 markets and directly on the Teams Phone website in the US and UK. Microsoft will bring this service to the rest of the markets in February. Microsoft Teams Phone with Calling Plan will cost $15.00 user/month.

Microsoft Teams Phone with Calling Plan includes:

Cloud-based phone system with advanced features including call transfer, multilevel auto attendants, and call queues.

A domestic calling plan with 3,000 minutes per user, per month within the US and Canada.

Call from anywhere, on any device through the Microsoft Teams app on desktop, mobile, web, and desk phones.

Around-the-clock customer support seven days a week, backed by Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft