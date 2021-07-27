It has been a mere 3 months since Microsoft last updated their Microsoft Teams usage numbers when the company revealed they had 145 million daily active users.

Today Microsoft revealed a much-revised figure, with the company now boasting 250 million monthly active users for their collaboration product.

The news was announced by Kyle Vikstrom, Director of Microsoft Investor Relations, ahead of the Q4 FY21 analyst call.

Microsoft has previously reported daily active users, making it impossible to compare the numbers, but Microsoft says usage has never been higher, with nearly 80 million active Teams Phone users, with total calls surpassing 1 billion in a single month this quarter.

Microsoft says 124 organizations now have more than 100,000 users of MicrosoftTeams and nearly 3,000 have over 10,000 users.

Microsoft Teams appears to have increasingly become the corporate standard, and it would not be surprising to see Zoom eventually displaced in the majority of large companies. Microsoft now also has ambitious to extend this to consumers, with Microsoft Teams integration in Windows 11.

via ZDNet

(An earlier version of the article said Microsoft Teams had 250 million daily active users. This has now been corrected)