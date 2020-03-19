Remote working has become of utmost importance during the coronavirus crisis, and Microsoft has seen a major uptake of their collaboration platform, Microsoft Teams in thousands of companies around the world.

Now Microsoft has made Microsoft Teams available for free to the largest healthcare provider in the world, UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

The news was confirmed by Dr Simon Eccles, Chief Clinical Information Officer for Health and Care of the NHS.

Since the news has broken (was awaiting full confirmation), and with thanks to the team @NHSX @NHSDigital and @Microsoft responsible, MS teams is now available to the NHS for free. Should help with MDT meetings! https://t.co/sizUbiEKCE — Simon Eccles (@NHSCCIO) March 18, 2020

The NHS has published a Getting Started guide at this location here.

The current implementation appears to be focused around internal meetings, but Microsoft has also released a platform designed for remote consultation which could relieve further pressure on the service.

In addition, Microsoft has enabled features like the pager-like Priority Notification for their app specifically designed for healthcare workers.