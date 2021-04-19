Microsoft Teams now allows organizers to lock their meetings to prevent subsequent join attempts

Last month, Microsoft announced that it will introduce a new feature in Microsoft Teams that will allow organizers to lock their meetings. This feature is now rolling out to Teams users around the world.

In the Teams meetings desktop app experience, organizers can choose to lock their meetings to prevent subsequent join attempts. Anyone attempting to join a lock meeting from any device will be informed that the meeting is locked.

As per Microsoft’s plan, this feature will be available to all Microsoft Teams users in May 2021.

Source: Microsoft via: ALumia_Italia